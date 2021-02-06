Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Global Forum for Human Fraternity, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity within the activities of the Human Fraternity Festival concluded the sessions yesterday, with the active participation of leaders of the United Nations, international organizations, the League of Arab States and leaders from more than 25 Arab and foreign countries. The sessions witnessed a great diversity in He raised issues related to the implementation of the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, launched by Abu Dhabi in 2019 under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as a starting point for all discussions.

Participants in the various sessions called for the importance of international cooperation and sincere international intentions for a more just and humane world, and the forum called for activating human values ​​to eliminate racism and ethnic and religious intolerance, and a large number of participants praised the Emirati experience in the field of coexistence and humanitarian work at the international level. The richness and sincere intentions it contains to support humanity, affirming that it is a unique model in this direction.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, praised the international, Arab and local leaders who were keen to participate in the forum and its sessions influenced important ideas, opinions and experiences that can be used and built upon in the next stage, stressing that the forum was not only a celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity, but rather It was a platform for sharing ideas and visions and uniting efforts for serious work for the benefit of humanity everywhere.

He explained that the Emirati society in its various groups translates this set of sublime values ​​on the ground in reality in its daily life, and that diversity in this society has become one of its strengths not only at the social level but also at the economic level, and that the Emirati experience represents the thought of leadership and commitment of the people, and real intentions It is sincere and promotes respect for difference, acceptance of others, search for participants, and fruitful cooperation with everyone, which is the secret of the success of this experience that the UAE is giving to the world to be an integrated model that countries and peoples can benefit from and build on, regardless of their different religions, languages ​​and ethnicities.

Full savings

For her part, the Minister of Peace of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Minister of Peace of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, stressed the importance of the cooperation of all states and peoples in order for the principles of the Human Fraternity Document to reach everyone, for a better future based on cooperation and the renunciation of violence, and the adoption of dialogue in relations between nations and peoples, expressing her happiness. To participate in the forum.

Afra Al-Sabri

Positive effect

The third session of the Global Forum of Human Fraternity witnessed important dialogues about the positive impact of human values ​​in all societies, and Afra Al-Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, said in her keynote speech at the session titled “Human Fraternity in the Time of Corona..the Difficult Moral Questions. The answer is Emirati »The Corona pandemic showed that we need a new beginning, as times of crisis represent a test for the system of values ​​and morals prevailing in international relations, and the Corona crisis was revealing of this fact, so the role of many forces retreated due to their inability to undertake any real initiatives, and other powers were able to enhance their position It extends its hand to others in facing the epidemic, which will have repercussions in reshaping the system of international relations in the post-Corona stage, based on new standards and principles based on active participation in international crisis management and its adherence to ethical principles and values.

Reverend Iwan Sokka

Racism and intolerance

In his speech to the forum, Rev. Dr. Iwan Sokka, interim Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches affirmed that defining the problem is an important part of its treatment. Europe has witnessed an escalation in racism, intolerance and hate speech, especially on the Internet, supported by some political trends at times, and in return for that many movements have arisen. Anti-racism, which has become unfortunately real in many societies, and everyone must unite to confront it, and the World Council of Churches established an office to combat racism, starting from January 2021, to ensure the need to combat intolerance and hatred in all the Council’s programs.

Suhail Ghazi Al-Qusaibi

While Dr. Suhail Ghazi Al-Qusaibi, founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Institute for Dialogue, affirmed that it is too early to say or celebrate the end of hatred and intolerance. Rather, the causes of intolerance must be discussed and addressed, as intolerance always arises from fear of the unknown, and therefore the paramount importance of dialogue and understanding emerges, stressing that The Bahrain Dialogue Foundation has conducted more than 100 activities during the past years to bring people from different backgrounds to dialogue without any prejudices or judgments about the behavior of others. Among the activities it has conducted is a “dinner meeting” where we gather individuals from different backgrounds in one place, Without filming, recording, or pressure of any kind, what happens in these sessions is very inspiring, as people get to know and realize that what brings them together in terms of life and humanity is greater than what separates them.

Azza Karim

For her part, Dr. Azza Karim, Secretary-General of the Religions for Peace Foundation, affirmed that the world is waiting for the year 2021 to bring hope, and it is not generally possible to rely on the political climate because it is constantly changing, and the Corona pandemic has shown the best and worst in human nature, and the extent of inequality even in The field of providing protection from the virus, so all religious institutions should join hands and work together on the ground to serve everyone regardless of religious and ethnic backgrounds.

Regarding the use of technology, Dr. Azza said that technology is merely a tool that reflects what is intended by it, whether positive or negative. She added that all beliefs, including the divine and others, share the same values, for example everyone agrees on the Ten Commandments, but the most important question is how to apply them, and she urges all beliefs to extend a helping hand to vulnerable groups and to go beyond the slogans to the actual application of the teachings of religions and technology. Especially at the present time, the importance of facilitating communication is of great importance and therefore it greatly reflects our values ​​and convictions.

Marwan Bakr

While Dr. Marawan Bakr, President of the Bringing Hope Humanitarian Foundation pointed out that vulnerable and marginalized groups have existed since the inception of humanity on the face of the earth, but the issue lies in how to control this and reduce its effects, and there is always hope, even in some areas that have witnessed bloody conflicts, we may find peace and prosperity. , Stressing that his personal experience with a friend from Rwanda went through major tragedies during the civil war in 1994, where she witnessed the killing of her family and being attacked and others, and she now lives in the United States of America. She always says that the road to peace begins with tolerance despite the difficulty of that, and there Many examples are for other countries such as Albania, Sierra Leone, Costa Rica and Iraq.

In the session on gender equality and empowerment of women, the participants discussed the efforts needed by governmental and private organizations to bridge the gap and build an incubating environment for people of determination within societies.

Wedad Ahmed Buhumaid

In her speech, Wedad Ahmed Buhumaid, Vice President of the Emirates Society for Human Rights, expressed her pride in participating in this international event in which we participate in the world’s celebrations of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which came as a result of the sincere efforts of the Emirates and its Arab sisters, stressing that the UAE continues to steadfastly spread the culture of tolerance, coexistence and brotherhood, out of faith. Including the role of human beings, and the Emirates’s contribution to supporting human fraternity was not a luxury. Rather, it came from the belief of its leadership and people in the rights of others and the rejection of violence and religious intolerance. Educational, health, community, and higher jobs in the state as well.

Irina Bokova

Irina Bokova, a member of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity and the former Director-General (UNESCO) thanked her for the opportunity to participate in this World Day to speak about gender equality and the vision of different cultures for her, stressing that sustainable development is on the UN 2030 Agenda in which gender equality is a fundamental goal (goal No. 5) Where cultures were merged in this agenda for the first time on two dimensions. The first: Enabling sustainable development, because without a cultural context, societies will not be able to move societies towards a certain vision about humanity. The second: because the culture and innovation sector is linked to diversity, heritage preservation and partnerships, and of course it is a fundamental cause of growth, social integration and a peaceful society.

Simona Scarpalegia

gender equality

Simona Scarpalegia, CEO of ADGE Strategic said, “The entities we deal with are committed to bridging this gender gap and achieving a more balanced workplace. We are working to enhance their workforce by measuring, accelerating and adopting gender equality, and we do this through a methodology. Rigorous and respectful based on data, and when we start looking at the data, things get really serious because they are based on facts and you can follow and see developments, we analyze the representation of women at all levels, check status and pay gaps, and analyze the organization’s policies and practices for recruitment, promotion, and retention, An evaluation of the employee’s perception of company inclusiveness, and through this holistic approach that relies on a large chunk of quantitative and qualitative data, we identify gaps against gender equality standards and address what needs to be done in order for the company to start implementing.

Guterres donates his share of “Zayed for Human Fraternity” to the UNHCR

After receiving the “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity”, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, announced last Wednesday his decision to donate his share of $ 500,000 from the award to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity celebrates the legacy and values ​​of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and aims to honor the exceptional efforts made by people or institutions around the world to achieve pioneering achievements and advance the progress of humanity.

On this occasion, Khalid Khalifa, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and advisor to the High Commissioner for Islamic Finance said: The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity ’embodies a message of hope and solidarity in these difficult times the world is going through, and we take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude. The Secretary-General of the United Nations for this noble gesture and his firm commitment to support the marginalized and needy people around the world. This generous donation comes in solidarity with refugees and displaced persons at a critical stage, as the world faces the repercussions of the ongoing Corona pandemic and the economic crisis that resulted from it and caused severe damage to displaced communities.

Peter Maurer

Humanitarian principles

In the program “An inspiring leader’s speech,” Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said: “The International Committee of the Red Cross is founded on principles of humanity as well as neutrality and independence. The Red Cross and Red Crescent movement works throughout the world to alleviate human suffering wherever it is found, and to protect Life and dignity. And we strive to enhance mutual understanding, friendship, cooperation and lasting peace between human beings, in many places of the world, and at times brotherhood and humanity seem to be in decline. When I visit our operations in conflict areas, the human face of discrimination and fear becomes clear, and I meet those who have lost individuals. Their families, their homes and their livelihoods, and I find them suffering severely from violence and describe wars as being merciless and inhuman, and they have the right to regain their lives, jobs, education, safety and want hope.