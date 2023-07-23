Is there a relationship between high temperatures and flight delays?

A question that may seem strange previously, but with the unprecedented heat waves the world is witnessing, this question may be more than justified.

This summer in the United States alone, climate extremes caused up to 7,700 flight delays and 2,200 cancellations in one day.

On the other hand, high temperatures cause thinning of the air layers, which reduces the thrust that helps planes take off.

During heat waves, pilots find themselves forced to make difficult decisions such as delaying flights, reducing baggage, cutting excess fuel, or even reducing the number of passengers on the flight.

However, given the negative impact of heat on flights, How do countries with high temperatures manage their airports and operate flights without any obstacles?

The answer is that those countries are well prepared in terms of designing their airports for such conditions. The longer runways in their airports allow pilots to accelerate the power of movement and thus compensate for the effects of thin, hot air, according to the interpretation of studies.

Speaking on the subject, to the morning program on Sky News Arabia, the head of the Private Pilots Association in Lebanon, Captain Pilot Mazen Al-Sammak, says:

• Everyone used to be snow and thunderstorms the reason for delays in flights.

• Temperature is one of the main and important factors that pilots and designers, in addition to airport engineers, must take into account.

• There is a strong relationship between high temperature and the process of canceling flights.

• The need to find a solution to the problem of global warming to avoid delaying flights in the future.

• Faced with this natural phenomenon, airlines sought to find initial solutions to avoid flight delays, such as reducing emissions by 80%, in addition to reviewing the material used to cover the airframe.

• Finding a radical solution to global warming is one of the most important solutions that must be worked on.

• Sustainability is one of the solutions that some airlines have adopted.

• The annual sustainability report reviews the methods adopted to reduce environmental impacts, improve fuel efficiency, and ways to reduce emissions.

• Increased awareness among officials about the issue of environmental protection and work to find appropriate solutions to reduce emissions.

• Airlines around the world have taken on the challenge of achieving zero emissions in 2050.

• The need for airlines to take the right decisions at the right time.