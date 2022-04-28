Prevention of diseases such as Shingles could be done in the hospital for frail patientsas already experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, using “different vaccines for different people in different ages and categories,” he said Giovanni Rezza, Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health speaking today at the institutional event entitled: ‘Vaccination of the cancer patient. New opportunities for public health‘, which took place at the Ministry of Health. The meeting – organized during the world week of immunization (24-30 April) and on the eve of the 17th day of the cancer patient (12-15 May) – was promoted by the scientific societies of infectious diseases (Simit), hygienists (Siti) and oncologists (Aiom) with the unconditional contribution of Gsk. Representatives from the political and institutional world and from the Federation of Voluntary Associations in Oncology (Favo) participated in the debate.

“The new vaccine prevention plan that is currently being brought to conclusion has a vaccination calendar with a wide range of vaccines offered free of charge within Lea (Essential levels of assistance, ed) – Rezza recalls – We can make a personalized vaccine, with an offer within a mass vaccination program. Cancer patients have various stages of the disease. Immunosuppressed for treatments or who are at a particular stage of the tumor must be protected with vaccines that are not of attenuated viruses, but inactivated. For frail people we have an inactivated vaccine for herpes zoster“, Cause of the disease also known as shingles, particularly serious in subjects who, for various reasons, have poor immune defenses.

As done for Covid, “in the distribution of vaccines in December 2020 we have given priority vaccination to certain categories of frailty, a priority that will be maintained – underlines in his speech Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health -. We remain active as in these two years of pandemic with adequate protocols also in the spaces: let’s remember that the patients got the vaccine (anti-Covid, ed) in the oncology department. The tools are there: verified and, I would say, stabilized in these two years. Science – he adds – will tell us how, how much and which vaccine to use “.

Based on the experience lived in the fight against Covid, “a hitherto underutilized option is hospital vaccination. At the same time as the therapy for patient discharge, it would be advisable to offer vaccinations based on the risk category ”, highlights Paolo Castiglia, member of the vaccine core board of the Italian Hygiene Society (Siti). All frail subjects sooner or later refer to specialized hospital structures. “Overall, in Italy, the presence of frail patients with immunocompromise is estimated between 1 and 2%. For these subjects, ad hoc models of vaccination offer are needed, designed for each type of patient. The vaccine against Herpes Zoster – explains the expert – mainly affects rheumatological, bronchopneumopathic, diabetic, oncohematological patients. Influenza vaccination is recommended for all frail people and those over 65. Precisely these specificities constitute a further argument for the hospital’s endowment with this service, by virtue of the multidisciplinary approach that the hospital structure can offer, in a protected environment, with the continuous collaboration between various specialists “.

Referring to Covid news, the scientific director Simit Massimo Andreoni he stresses that “the fourth dose for over 790 thousand particularly fragile subjects is still far away, yet it is precisely this population that needs to strengthen immunity against severe disease, which tends to decrease after 4-6 months. A new intervention is needed to protect the most fragile subjects, which is a prelude to a wider vaccination intervention. The campaign against Covid has created a situation of new perception and attention in the field of vaccinations that could be the basis for more significant prevention in other areas as well. Today we have an extremely valid vaccine technology platform that allows us to create extremely valid new vaccines in a short time. For example, the new adjuvanted recombinant vaccine for Herpes Zoster allows us to vaccinate immunosuppressed patients for whom the vaccine we had available up to now was a live attenuated virus which is contraindicated in this type of patient “.