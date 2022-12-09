Experts have identified an increased level of phenol concentration in the fire area on the territory of the Mega Khimki shopping center, but there are no excesses of the maximum permissible concentration, the Ministry of Ecology of the Moscow Region reports on Friday, December 9.

“Paints and varnishes were burning, so there is a characteristic smell in the air. Nevertheless, there is no excess of MPC (maximum permissible concentration. – Ed.). Control sensors located in the city of Khimki also do not record excesses, ”the statement published on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Ecology of the Moscow Region says.

The fire broke out earlier on Friday. Information about him was received at 05:58 Moscow time after the fire alarm went off. The fire area was 18 thousand square meters. m. At 8:25 a.m. the fire was localized on an area of ​​7 thousand square meters. m.

In addition, in the shopping center thundered powerful explosion. The security guard of the OBI hypermarket died due to the fall of the structure of the burnt building on him.

A criminal case has been initiated on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements. Nearly 50 fire safety violations were identified at OBI during the latest inspection, which took place in November 2021.

The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region organized an inspection in connection with the fire. Investigators and criminologists are currently working at the scene of the incident, all the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

The damage from the fire can be about 20-30 billion rubles, taking into account the cost of cars parked nearby. At the moment, OBI is almost completely destroyed, only the supporting structures of the frame remain of it.

Emergency services cited welding work as the cause of the fire. Prior to this, it was reported that arson was considered as the main version of the cause of the fire in the Mega Khimki shopping center in the Moscow region. Also, the media, referring to emergency services, noted that the main version of the cause of the fire was a short circuit.