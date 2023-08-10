Aleksey Zabotkin, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia, spoke about the high probability of raising the key rate at the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank in an interview with Izvestia. Experts interviewed by Izvestia also believe that this is inevitable.

“There really is no chance for a pause. At the same time, since the July meeting, the introductory rates have deteriorated further: inflation has accelerated, and the ruble has continued to depreciate, having lost almost 7% since that moment. At the same time, the fall of OFZ does not stop and the RGBI price index (Russian government bond index. – Ed.) is approaching the lows of October last year, ”Michael Zeltser, an expert on the stock market at BCS World Investments, expressed his general opinion.

Most experts believe that in September the regulator will increase by 1 percentage point. up to 9.5% per annum. At the same time, according to experts from the HSE Development Center Institute, in the event of an acceleration in price dynamics in August compared to July, further weakening of the exchange rate and worsening inflation expectations, it is possible that we will see an increase by 1.5 percentage points. to 10%.

Mikhail Zeltser believes that in any case, more decisive action is needed in order to bring down the hype in the credit and currency markets. An even more radical forecast was made by Sergey Grishunin, managing director of the NRA rating service.

“We assume that the rate will be increased quite sharply this time – by 2 p.p. up to 10.5%. The purpose of the increase is to reduce aggregate demand and thereby somewhat reduce the volume of imports, which can stabilize the ruble exchange rate. At the moment, for example, it is clearly underestimated against the dollar,” he said.

As Grishunin suggested, if the increase in September does not lead to stabilization of inflation, then by the end of the year the key rate may reach 12%.

Denis Popov, chief analyst at PSB, believes that the key at the level of 10% by the end of the year will be sufficient to achieve the goal of 4% in 2024. And, according to Anton Tabakh, chief economist at the Expert RA rating agency, at the September meeting, the Central Bank may raise the rate to 9.5% and to 10% in October-December. A similar opinion is held by Viktor Grigoriev, Senior Analyst of the Directorate for Operations in the Financial Markets of Bank Saint Petersburg. Mikhail Vasilyev from Sovcombank believes that the key rate at the end of the year will exceed 10%.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Race ahead: the key bet could go into double digits this year