The demand for a range of goods on the eve of February 23 showed a significant jump, but the most impressive growth in sales, according to analysts, was shown by computer games.

So, in a year-to-year ratio, the frequency of their purchases increased 10 times, and the average bill of expenditures jumped four times and reached 7592 rubles.

The online store Ozon also noticed that from February 15 to 18, sales of game consoles increased fivefold compared to the same period in 2020.

Experts from the CRF Platforms analytics service explain such a surge in demand for computer games as a consequence of self-isolation and the prevalence of home activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, in their opinion, the rapid development of the gaming industry could not but have an impact on this.

“As a rule, men themselves make purchases of consoles and related equipment,” the experts noted.

Also, on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, sales of watches, shirts and panties have doubled compared to the same period last year. At the same time, according to a poll conducted by the HH.ru service for Izvestia, only 23% of Russian women are planning to make gifts to their loved one this year. Another 28% are going to please their father, 20% – son, 13% – brother, 20% – other male relatives.

