Publishing experts Times Now named five products with which you can eliminate hangover and restore the body.

Experts have recommended drinking tea or coffee first of all, as these drinks relieve the feeling of fatigue.

“They act like stimulants. They also contain antioxidants that reverse any bad reactions caused by alcohol and quickly relieve hangovers, ”the publication says.

Additionally, experts recommend trying ginger as it soothes the upset stomach that is a sign of a hangover. In particular, it is suggested to add ginger to tea or smoothies.

Experts also advise taking vitamin C. For example, eating kiwi, oranges, strawberries, lemon. Vitamin C will refresh and give you a boost of energy that the body may have lost due to nausea and headaches.

Chamomile tea also soothes and helps you fall asleep. Thus, it becomes possible to reboot and return to normal operation faster, the article says.

Experts named cottage cheese as another effective hangover product, noting that it reduces acidity and soothes indigestion. In addition, cottage cheese contains many vitamins and minerals that can bring the body back to normal.

