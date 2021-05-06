More than 40% of Muscovites who left the capital for the May holidays went to the Moscow region, the second most popular place for their rest is the Krasnodar Territory, in third place is the Tula Region. On Thursday, May 6, reports “RIA News” with reference to the press service of the mobile operator VimpelCom.

The company’s analysts processed an impersonal array of big data on the consumption of mobile Internet traffic by the operator’s clients. It turned out that almost 30% of residents left Moscow in the period from April 29 to May 3, and more than half of them left the capital on May 1.

In addition to these regions, the most popular among Moscow residents were the Vladimir and Kaluga regions.

Among the cities, the most popular among Muscovites during the holidays were St. Petersburg (just over 1% of those who left Moscow), followed by Sochi, where less than 1% of Moscow residents went. Voronezh is in third place, Nizhny Novgorod is in fourth, Volgograd is in fifth.

Earlier, on May 5, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina said that on the eve of Victory Day, the Russpass digital service compiled a selection of thematic tours and routes in Russia, which included museums and memorials dedicated to the Great Patriotic War.