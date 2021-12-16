The optimal amount of “financial cushion” should be from six to nine monthly family expenses. Pavel Guzhikov, the founder and CEO of the fintech company Money Forward, spoke about this.

According to the international financial consultant FCP Financial Management Ltd Isaac Becker, the amount of funds for a rainy day should be such as to cover the family’s expenses for 6-12 months in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

“Such a reserve will allow us to look more confidently into the future, not to be very afraid, for example, of the voluntary or forced departure from work of one of the spouses and other equally“ pleasant ”surprises of fate,” the specialist said in a conversation with the agency “Prime”…

Freedom Finance analyst Valery Yemelyanov expressed the opinion that the amount of savings for a family of four should be at least 360 thousand rubles – 60.4 thousand rubles a month for six months. The analyst deduced the amount from Rosstat data, according to which the average monthly amount of expenditure per person in families with two children is 15.1 thousand.

Guzhikov, however, adjusted this amount to 600 thousand rubles, noting that the size of the average monthly expenses of a family of four is 100 thousand rubles.

Earlier, on October 20, a survey of the companies Rosgosstrakh Life and Rosgosstrakh showed that in Russia 47% of citizens would have enough 40-70 thousand rubles a month for their own financial needs and even for the formation of savings. It turned out that 21.4% of the respondents would be enough up to 40 thousand rubles a month, 19.6% would like to have 70-100 thousand rubles a month for this, 6.9% – 100-150 thousand rubles and 5, 2% – from 150 thousand rubles per month.