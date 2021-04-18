Frying eggs is the most harmful way to cook eggs. Express citing experts from the UK National Health Service.

Frying eggs roughly doubles the fat content of eggs when frying, so you shouldn’t use this cooking technique for those on a balanced diet.

The most beneficial and correct way to cook eggs is to boil them. However, it is not recommended to add salt to the water during cooking.

Also, experts advise to cook an omelet with low-fat milk.

Earlier, on April 16, nutritionist Svetlana Fus advised adding eggs to the evening menu. The list also includes vegetables, fish, meat and poultry, porridge, whole grain bread.