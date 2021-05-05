Experts at the 2021 World Vaccine Congress, which is being held online due to the pandemic, have named the best coronavirus vaccine. This is stated on website Events.

At the forum, the drug of the American company Moderna won in the category “The best vaccine against COVID.” The Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” and a drug from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca were shortlisted in the nomination. It is noted that the vaccine from the American-German consortium Pfizer and BioNTech “received a very high rating.” On what basis the winner was chosen and the finalists were not reported.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) included the coronavirus vaccine developed by the American biotechnology company Moderna as recommended for use in emergencies. This makes Moderna the fifth coronavirus vaccine to receive emergency approval from the organization. WHO experts recommend using the vaccine for patients over 18 years of age.