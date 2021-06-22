Soda with lemon juice is the best hangover cure. This conclusion was reached by scientists from Sun Yatsen University in Guangzhou (China), writes MedikForum…

The use of such a drink helps to reduce the concentration of acetaldehyde, the level of which increases in the body from alcohol, experts explained.

In addition, carbonated water stimulates the production of an enzyme that accelerates the absorption, breakdown and elimination of alcohol by-products from the body.

Experts also clarified that this state of hangover is associated not only with alcohol abuse, but also with the slow processes of its absorption.

On May 7, Moscow’s chief narcologist, Yevgeny Brun, said that strong alcohol is especially harmful to drink on an empty stomach. From this can be an alcoholic blow, an unconscious form of intoxication.

Also in May, Brune said that drinking alcohol is unacceptable for people who have had COVID-19. According to him, in a similar situation, alcohol is also superimposed on the viral intoxication of the body.