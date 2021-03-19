The average age of the passenger car fleet in Russia at the beginning of 2021 was 13.9 years. About this March 19 informs analytical agency “Autostat”.

According to the agency’s experts, according to this indicator, Russia is not the most backward country, even against the background of Europe. In particular, the average age of the European vehicle fleet is 11.5 years. Among European countries, the youngest passenger car fleet is registered in Luxembourg (6.5 years), Great Britain (8 years) and Austria (8.3 years).

It is noted that the oldest cars are registered in the countries of Eastern Europe. In Lithuania, the average age of cars is 16.8 years, in Estonia – 16.7 years, in Romania – 16.5 years, in the Czech Republic – 14.9 years, in Croatia – 14.6 years.

On March 2, it was reported that in Russia in January 2021, the weighted average price of a new passenger car was 1 million 803 thousand rubles. This is 13.3% more than in the same month last year.

The weighted average price of a foreign car for the reporting period reached 2.111 million rubles (+ 14.1%), and a domestic car – 747 thousand rubles (+ 7.7%).