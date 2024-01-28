The most in-demand and highly paid professions in 2024 may be those related to biology, Alexander Veterkov, deputy general director of Rabota.ru and operating director of the SberPodbor and Podrabotka services, told Izvestia.

According to him, in the labor market there continues to be a trend of symbiosis of professions at the intersection of the exact sciences.

“For example, telemedicine and the use of artificial intelligence in medical products and operations are already gaining particular popularity. The biotech and chemicaltech industries are what will shape our future,” he said.

Most innovations in the near future will be in these areas, Veterkov believes. Therefore, these professions will not only be the most in demand, but also the most highly paid. However, the period of sharp growth in wages has passed. This year, offers from employers will continue to increase, but more quietly, believes Dmitry Puchkov, development director at Avito Rabota.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

