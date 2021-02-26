A number of hidden signs may indicate a pyramid scheme. This was told by the expert of the ONF project “For the rights of borrowers” Mikhail Alekseev, reports RIA News…

In particular, he advised potential investors to be wary if managers start talking about fixed income offers “with rather confused information about the guarantees of this profitability and about the company’s management.” He explained that it is impossible to give such guarantees in business, and such promises can be regarded as misleading.

Also, a financial pyramid may be indicated by a guarantee of the safety of invested funds. This is possible only in the case of bank deposits of up to 1.4 million rubles, and then only on condition that the credit institution is a member of the deposit insurance system, warned Nina Kultysheva, an expert at the National Center for Financial Literacy.

The “red flag” for the borrower should be the proposal to send a signed copy of it for the conclusion of the agreement. “If I, as an investor, sign an agreement remotely, my chances of getting at least something back in court will be minimal. Such an agreement must be signed personally and it is obligatory for the agreement to be called a loan agreement, ”said expert Alina Stepanova.

Earlier in February, Freedom Finance analyst Yevgeny Mironyuk revealed to Russians a way to recognize investment fraud. So, according to him, the financial pyramid most often offers profitability several times higher than the risk-free rate. At the same time, there are no guarantees of profitability.

In addition, financial pyramids lack the necessary permits, licenses for the relevant financial activities. “Most often, pyramid schemes widely advertise themselves, in recent years, mainly in social networks and through contextual advertising,” the expert said. Such organizations most often use not commercial advertising, but posts on the Internet from supposedly participants in the “pyramid” who have invested their funds. At the same time, there is practically no information and financial statements of the company.