Experts have named a new threat facing Russia. They told Gazeta.Ru that it is necessary to take measures to avoid the consequences for agriculture due to climate change.

So experts commented on the UN warning about the unprecedented threat of food shortages due to climate change and problems in agriculture.

Georgy Safonov, director of the HSE Center for Environmental Economics and Natural Resources, said that efforts and investments to improve crop productivity, including new technologies and genetic engineering, “no longer compensate for losses from frequent droughts and other weather and climatic events.” According to him, climatic problems also concern Russia, despite the fact that since 1990 the yield in the country has been growing.

Safonov noted that in 2010 and 2012 due to droughts, agrarians lost 33 and 25 percent of their grain harvest, natural disasters continue to “harm agriculture”, destroying land and crops. By 2040, due to climate change, yields may decrease by 20 percent, the expert warned.

Alexei Kokorin, director of the WWF-Russia Climate and Energy Program, in turn, noted an increase in the number of droughts in the Lower Volga region. He said that this was due to global warming, and predicted a decrease in yields in the south of the European part of Russia. “These negative tendencies also cover Russia, although, of course, this affects Asia and Africa to a much greater extent,” concluded Kokorin.

He advised to introduce new technologies in agriculture and use new crops. Also, according to the expert, the situation will be normal if all countries “fulfill their promises to reduce carbon emissions.”

On March 26, American leader Joe Biden invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the climate talks, which are scheduled for April 22-23 online. The event will be attended by 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. The international summit on combating climate change will focus on the topic of consolidating efforts to reduce harmful emissions into the environment.

Natural disasters, climate change, problems in agriculture are exacerbated by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. All of this threatens the world with unprecedented food shortages.