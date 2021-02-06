Fraudsters can find out information about the balance of a bank card not only by social engineering, by extracting data from the owners, but also through the vulnerabilities of mobile applications. Reported on February 6 “RIA News“With reference to experts.

Yaroslav Babin, head of the web applications security analysis department at Positive Technologies, said that application errors are common. These include the problem of insufficient authorization in online banking. This happens in every third application.

“These vulnerabilities often lead to the fact that an attacker can find out the amount of other customers’ accounts, view statements, learn patterns of transactions or previous transfers,” he said. Problems are found in any other application developed by banks.

“For example, there was a case when in the card2card service (transfers from card to card. – Ed.) It was possible to enter the card number and the amount, and in response the service could indicate that the amount on the account is insufficient for the transfer or conditionally“ everything is ok, such there is money here, you can transfer it, ”the expert added that this is enough to roughly determine the balance of funds on the card.

As before, the easiest way is to get into the trust of a person or get information by manipulating him. This is the opinion of Dmitry Ferapontov, a lecturer at the Department of Banking at Synergy University. In this case, information falls into the hands of fraudsters due to personal data leaks.

Such incidents are possible when citizens use various services, be it delivery, taxi, car sharing or marketplace.

Bank employees may also be in collusion with scammers. They can provide them with information about their clients. The oldest way to find out the balance is also peeping at the ATM screen.

The day before, it was reported that the attackers began to offer the Russians to receive a payment on behalf of the Bank of Russia, which is supposedly aimed at providing support during the pandemic. Experts also talked about a new method of fraud using Telegram. A bot has appeared in the messenger, which allows you to change the numbers of outgoing calls and change the voice.