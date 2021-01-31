According to the results of January, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Krasnodar and Mineralnye Vody entered the top 5 most popular air destinations from Moscow. RIA News…

The average cost of an air ticket with a departure from the capital on domestic routes amounted to 4,637 rubles, which is 17% less than a year ago.

The ranking of foreign routes in January included the cities of the neighboring countries – Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Moldova, as well as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus. The average check for foreign flights from Moscow has grown by one and a half times – from 9 580 to 14 134 rubles.

Earlier it became known to which countries Russians can now fly directly.

The list of countries that have announced their readiness to receive tourists who have been vaccinated against coronavirus has also been added to the list.