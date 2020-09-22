To determine how the biological clock of happiness works, representatives of the US National Bureau of Economic Research conducted a large-scale study, which also attracted medical college students. Representatives from 132 countries of the world answered the questionnaire (recall that during the coronavirus pandemic, Ukrainians began to feel more anxious and insomnia).

It turned out that between the ages of 47 and 48, many people tend to consider themselves particularly unhappy. Scientists have come to the conclusion that in advanced economies, the crisis occurs earlier – at 47 years old, and in developing countries – closer to 48 years. At the same time, paradoxical data were obtained in China, Mexico and Russia – the “unhappy” age here comes on average at 43 years.

What is the reason for such sensations? Experts say that the influence is exerted not so much by external as by internal factors – biochemical processes in the body and the level of hormones. Interesting that the happiest period is 18-20 years, after which the assessment of life satisfaction gradually begins to decline and by the age of 47-48 reaches a minimum. The state of discouragement can last up to 60 years, and then the condition begins to improve. By the age of 70, many people have re-emerged the joy of life. Of course, everything is individual, and one can disagree with the results of this study. But it is it that gives food for thought to the economists who make consumer forecasts.

Meanwhile, German scientists have found that caring for grandchildren and pets prolongs life.

234

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter