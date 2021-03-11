Cooking a stack of traditional pancakes for Shrovetide will cost 303 rubles. This is stated in the research of analysts of the service delivery of groceries and goods “Sbermarket”, which was received by “Izvestia” on Thursday, March 11.

“A traditional stack of pancakes with milk will cost 303 rubles: this price includes milk, eggs, flour, butter, granulated sugar. This set is enough to make pancakes for a large family, ”the study says.

Classic toppings: sour cream, honey, butter will cost up to 200 rubles on average. Of the ingredients for traditional pancakes, Russians started buying sour cream (+ 1%) and kefir (+ 1.3%) more often. Sales of milk and eggs remained at the level of last year, experts said.

According to the study, vegan pancakes with sweetener, plant milk and rice flour will cost 695 rubles. You can add agave syrup to them – such a portion will cost 1195 rubles. A portion of pancakes with date topping will cost 835 rubles.

Healthy lifestyle pancakes with avocado, lightly salted salmon and sesame seeds will cost 909 rubles. The same pancakes, according to analysts, on oat flour will be 90 rubles more expensive, their price will be almost 1,000 rubles.

The most expensive were pancakes with black caviar: the average cost of a can of such caviar weighing 50 grams is 3650 rubles. To prepare classic pancakes and add the filling of this type of caviar to them, you need to pay 3953 rubles. Pancakes with red caviar will cost less: on average, a can of red caviar weighing 140 grams costs 765 rubles, and a portion of pancakes with such caviar is 1,068 rubles, experts added.

Pancake week this year lasts from 8 to 14 March.

In early March, economists from the Bank of Russia prepared a traditional “pancake index” for residents of Moscow and the region and calculated the cost of preparing this dish. Thus, the preparation of a stack of pancakes, according to representatives of the Central Bank, will cost a Moscow family of four people 125 rubles, and a Moscow region – 118 rubles.