The suburban real estate market is experiencing increased buyer interest in homes with the possibility of permanent residence, which emerged during the pandemic in 2020. By the summer of 2024, demand for suburban real estate in the Moscow region may increase by 15-20%. Izvestia was informed about this on March 12 by the NDV Supermarket Real Estate company.

The growing interest in suburban real estate is due to the development of a remote employment format in a number of professional areas, which allows you to work and build a successful career even outside the metropolis. The trend is accompanied by social and psycho-emotional factors associated with everyday motives. Among the reasons for moving, buyers cite fatigue from the city lifestyle, the need for a change of scenery, the desire to live in nature, and to give their children the opportunity to grow up in more healthy conditions.

The profile of buyers is diverse, but the age category from 30 to 45 years prevails; usually these are representatives of the IT sector, as well as creative industries, small business owners, and self-employed people. Most of them are married and raising children, but there are also couples who are just starting to build a family life.

The demand for a “fence” is also influenced by the availability of preferential mortgage programs, which allow you to purchase a ready-made home for permanent residence under attractive conditions and a comfortable monthly payment. The budget for purchasing a country house with permanent residence depends on the location and starts from 6 million rubles. House prices in areas with developed infrastructure and closer to the capital are more expensive. The cost starts from 15 million rubles.

“When considering options on the countryside real estate market for permanent relocation, it is especially important to pay attention to the location, in particular the distance from the city. Even if at the time of preparation for purchase, a person is sure that he will not need the usual amenities of the metropolis, he needs to understand that, perhaps, after a while he will want to return to his previous way of life, at least for a while. Another important point is infrastructure. When buying a country house, you need to make sure that there are shops nearby, online delivery, hairdressers, pharmacies, banks, schools, kindergartens and so on. It’s one thing to go to a store located 3 km from the dacha during a vacation, when a long walk can seem like an adventure and a pleasant variety of leisure time. It's another thing to walk the same distance several times a week. Another important rule when buying a house for permanent residence is to check whether all the conditions are really suitable for living throughout the year: the general condition of repairs, the absence of leaks, electricity, heating, ventilation and other important factors,” said the head of the NDV City Real Estate Department Real Estate Supermarket” Elena Mishchenko.

In January, VSN Group analysts told Izvestia that in 2023 the number of transactions concluded in the suburban real estate market in the Moscow region increased by approximately 30%.