From: Alina Schröder

Hotels, food and restaurant visits: Summer 2023 has become even more expensive in some holiday destinations. But how will prices develop in 2024?

Munich – Inflation is leaving its mark worldwide. Holidaymakers also feel this directly. Whether when booking a hotel or visiting a restaurant: Prices have recently risen significantly in popular travel destinations – including Croatia.

But not everything can be attributed to the economic situation – the reasons are varied and are likely to influence the coming holiday season in 2024.

Vacation in Croatia: Inflation and investments drive up prices

However, Croatia is not the only country hit by the wave of inflation. “The economic situation with the increase in prices for energy and services has led to an increase in prices across Europe,” said Romeo Draghicchio, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board when asked by Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. It's not just the tourism industry that is affected by this.

In addition to inflation, investments have also driven prices, according to Draghicchio. These have “heralded a noticeable change.” Croatia has made a “significant leap forward in quality – both in the accommodation structure as well as in wine culture and gastronomy as well as in the segment of new tourist products and services,” he explained. Accordingly, the price level in Croatia has also changed.

There's probably not a great price drop for 2024. But with a view to the coming holiday season, Draghicchio said: “Prices will follow inflation, which is, however, much more moderate than in recent years.” In addition, the director of the Croatian National Tourist Board emphasizes “that Croatia has a diverse range of offerings Prices.” The price-performance ratio should be at an appropriate level, this is essential. But the country is not only worth a visit in summer, Croatia also has a lot to offer in winter.

Croatia prices are expected to be at a moderate level in 2024

Jochen Sauerland, hotel buyer for Schauinsland-Reisen, also rates the price increases in the coming year as moderate. He told our editorial team: “Overall (…) the price increases for trips to Croatia next year will be in the single-digit percentage range.” Even if prices for hotels and restaurants ultimately increased, the number of advance bookings for the summer shows this 2024 that Croatia will continue to be one of the most popular travel destinations.

But it doesn't always have to be the classic hotel. According to Sauerland, so-called “mobile homes” are also available to save money on accommodation on the Adriatic, especially for families. These are similar to a holiday home, only significantly smaller, but transportable – like a caravan.

Food prices and costs in restaurants also increased noticeably, but compared to other holiday destinations, they are “still at a rather below-average level.” In Italy, high prices in the summer even brought the ministry into action. (asc)