SberAuto service experts conducted a research and found out that the most popular cars for a trip to the country are Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Lada Largus. This is stated in a press release received by Izvestia on April 30.

SberAuto experts note that it is worth preparing even for trips to the dacha. They gave some advice for motorists before driving.

So, before a trip, you should check the level of technical fluids in the car (engine oil, antifreeze, brake fluid), check the tire pressure, clean or fill the air conditioner.

In addition, experts recommend analyzing the traffic situation and choosing the best route. If you have a pet, it is better to prepare a separate place for it. It is better to transport cats in a carrier, having previously allocated a place for it in the cabin. Traffic regulations prohibit dogs from being carried in the front seat without a special attachment or in the legs; The pet should also not obstruct the driver’s view or obstruct traffic.

On a trip out of town, SberAuto experts recommend taking a tow rope and wires for lighting a car, which will allow you to spend a minimum amount of time to overcome emergency situations.

