When traveling abroad, it is best to take a bank card that is tied to the currency used in this country. This was reported on Sunday, May 23, “RIA News»Financial industry experts.

“When traveling with you, it is best to take a card that can be linked to the country’s currency. In this case, payment will be made immediately from the account in euros at the bank’s exchange rate without unnecessary conversions, ”said Olga Kozlova, head of the passive operations and service packages department at BCS Bank.

The specialist warned that when paying for purchases with a ruble card in a country where the currency differs from the euro or dollar, citizens may face a double conversion and lose a lot of money.

According to Aleksey Korenev, an analyst from the Finam group of companies, before traveling abroad, it is better to transfer part of the funds from your ruble account to a foreign currency account in advance, in this case you will not be able to lose your savings on conversion.

“Most Russian banks issue cards that provide for both ruble and currency payments,” the expert concluded.

