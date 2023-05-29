According to the results of the second round of elections on May 28, the current leader of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with 52% of the vote against 48% of his opponent, opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroglu, was able to remain for a third term. Even before the end of the count, Erdogan began to congratulate the heads of other states. Erdogan’s victory was also predicted by experts interviewed by Izvestia.

As Pavel Shlykov, Associate Professor at the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, noted, after taking office for the third time, Erdogan will first of all focus on solving problems within the country. Thus, one of the first points will be the solution of issues related to the restoration of Turkey after the February earthquakes, as well as the withdrawal of the economy from the peak of the financial and economic crisis in which Turkey has been for the past five years, and the establishment of a flow of investments. At the same time, the expert did not rule out that after the official publication of the election results, protests could begin in the country.

“The opposition coalition is mostly representatives of the old political establishment, so it is unlikely that harsh repressive measures will be taken against them,” the expert recalled.

However, according to Turkish political scientist Kerim Has, it is not worth excluding further “tightening the screws” by Erdogan. According to him, the incumbent president simply has no other way, since society is split almost in half, which was shown by the 2023 elections.

“If there is any weakening, the opposition bloc can strengthen, which will not benefit Erdogan in any way,” Khas explained.

At the same time, no cardinal changes should be expected in foreign policy, experts are sure. According to Pavel Shlykov, Turkey will continue to build a “difficult dialogue” with Western allies, in particular with the European Union. The EU is one of Ankara’s main partners in trade and economic terms, the expert recalled.

“Of course, the dialogue with Russia will also be continued, which is also not very simple, although it is extremely rich in content. Moreover, in the last year, this richness of content has received a completely new dimension, ”he predicted.

Election day: Erdogan remains as Turkish president for a third term