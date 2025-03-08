Recently, the BARCELONA MARTING HOSPITALhas conducted a study led by Dr. Rodrigo Quian Quiroga and the Research Group in Neuronal Mechanisms of Perception and Memory, which has yielded very interesting responses and that contradict the information that was had so far. This research has managed to observe for the first time How neurons store memories.

This study, published in the magazine Cell Reportshas shown that neurons, contrary to what was previously believed, generate individual records for the concepts we learn, regardless of the context in which we come into contact with them. Thanks to this, people are able to establish higher and more abstract relationships, laying the foundations of human intelligence.

A unique discovery

This research is first time in which a study is able to appreciate this type of behavior In neurons. Previously, in the previous work carried out there were great differences in the coding of concepts when the context changed, since the neurons responded completely differently. After the old tests it was believed that the memories were stored in different groups of neurons.

To do this, the data of nine patients from Argentina and the United Kingdom were used suffered by epilepsy refractory to treatment, which had been implanted electrodes to control the operation of some groups of neurons individually. After explaining two stories with images in which the same person appeared in different contexts, it was shown that the response to the person’s image was the same, activating the same group of neurons in the two stories.

Dr. Quian Quiroga explains that: “This fact allows us to make much more abstract and complex associations and inferences than if we were forced to think about each concept in a specific specific context.” That is, humans are capable of decontextualize your memories to create a more abstract thought.