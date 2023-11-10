The long-awaited counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) failed. The publication reported this The Economist in the article dated November 9.

“The long-awaited counteroffensive, which began in earnest on June 4, has failed,” the publication said.

Thus, the publication’s analysts studied information from satellites using a system designed to search for forest fires. Their machine learning model learned to detect explosions caused by military operations.

Based on its data, experts concluded that the intensity of military operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has decreased significantly since October 13, which indicates a slowdown in their progress.

“Our data shows that Ukraine’s major counter-offensive is over,” the publication’s experts added.

Earlier that day, former US Marine Corps soldier Brian Berletic predicted the collapse of Ukraine after the end of the conflict with Russia. He noted that Western countries will not be able to help Kyiv, since it is no longer of interest to them.

Also on this day, military expert Vasily Dandykin said that Kyiv does not have enough reserves, and the position of its army on the line of combat contact is quite deplorable. The military expert emphasized that against the background of the failures of the Ukrainian army, disagreements are emerging in the country’s leadership, for example, between the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

Earlier on Friday, in a conversation with Izvestia, American political scientist Scott Bennett noted that Ukraine was initially doomed to failure in the conflict with Russia. He added that Zelensky’s power will be completely undermined in about two to four weeks.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.