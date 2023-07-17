Average world inflation in 2023 will reach 7% and it will be the European countries that register the lowest levels. But despite the decrease, these will still not be below 2%, as was the objective of the European Central Bank (ECB) until 2026, according to the analysis of the Economic Experts Survey (EES), the analysis of experts from the German institute Ifo and the Swiss Economic Policy Institute. The report maintains that inflation expectations remain high in all countries, despite the fact that the rise in prices has slowed in the last three quarters.

“By 2023, the expected global average inflation rate is 7%. This is the median of the expected average inflation rates at the country level. The median is used because expected inflation rates vary greatly between regions and are drastically higher in certain countries and in regions such as Africa than in the rest of the world,” according to the report.

That level of inflation is in line with that recorded in the first quarter of 2023, indicating that near-term inflation expectations “continue to stall at the elevated level around the world.” The EES experts expect, however, that the evolution will be downwards in the coming quarters and inflation will stand at 6% in 2024. Until 2026 it is expected that the downward evolution will continue, reaching 4.9% and the Long-term expectations remain high, at 5%.

Lower inflation in Spain and Switzerland

“In Europe, expectations are at the lowest point worldwide, both for the current year and for the years 2024 and 2026. Although a downward trend in expected inflation is observed, experts do not expect it to continue. meet the ECB forecasts, but the percentage moves around the figure of 2% by 2026”, they explain.

In 2023, Spain and Switzerland are the only countries in which inflation is expected to be at the lowest level, in a range between 2% and 4%, on the map that summarizes the expectations for this year in the report of the EES. In the case of Spain, the year-on-year rate for June stood at 1.9%, one tenth below the ECB’s target, and its lowest level since April 2021. But despite this good data, food continues to become more expensive at a very high rate, specifically, 10.3%, although the data for June has improved for the fourth consecutive month.

Within Europe, experts appreciate “large differences in inflation expectations” and thus, those expected for 2023 “are significantly higher in Eastern Europe than in other parts of the continent.” Countries like Hungary or Serbia will move in margins between 14 and 20%, and Poland and Lithuania will move in a range between 12 and 14%.

Finally, the upward trend will continue, especially in the African region, with increases of up to 79% in the countries of the eastern part of the continent. Although in the medium and long term the increases will moderate. On the other hand, in North America falls of 0.5% are expected in 2023 and 0.3% in 2024, until reaching an inflation figure of 2.7% in 2026. In the case of Central America and the Caribbean, the decreases will be timid, of 1.9% and 0.1% in 2023 and 2024 respectively. By 2026, the document indicates that its average inflation rate will be around 8.4% compared to the current 10.3%.

