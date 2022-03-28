Home page world

split

Clemens Lückemann, head of an expert commission, presents the results of his commission. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

The Loveparade disaster in July 2010 in Duisburg also left many unanswered questions. A commission of experts is making suggestions as to how such catastrophes could be better clarified in the future.

Düsseldorf – From the point of view of a legal expert commission, narrow statutes of limitations should no longer slow down the legal processing of complex accidents.

A statute of limitations should be ruled out as soon as the main hearing on such catastrophes has begun, suggests the commission that dealt with the deadly Love Parade catastrophe of July 2010 in Duisburg.

Terminating the proceedings in the middle of the main proceedings is incompatible with the idea of ​​justice. From the point of view of those affected, this does not contribute to legal peace, said Commission Chairman Clemens Lückemann on Monday in Düsseldorf. Together with NRW Minister of Justice Peter Biesenbach (CDU), the former President of the Higher Regional Court of Bamberg presented the final report on the lessons learned from the Love Parade disaster.

Criminal proceedings were discontinued at that time

Twelve years ago, 21 people died and more than 500 others were injured at the Technoparade. Criminal proceedings against originally ten accused were dropped in 2020 after two and a half years and 184 days of meetings without a verdict.

Currently, a risk of the statute of limitations is only broken with a first-instance judgment. If there is a risk of the statute of limitations being passed in the ongoing main hearing, the courts would either be forced to conduct “sham hearings” or “forced them to over-accelerate in the sense of a quick-fix procedure”, criticized Lückemann. Both are incompatible with the dignity of the court and the role of the judiciary as the third state authority. From the point of view of those affected, such experiences led to “profound disappointment with the judiciary and the rule of law”.

Biesenbach announced that the Commission’s proposals would be put on the agenda at the next justice ministers’ conference in June. After all, this is not an isolated case, emphasized the Minister of Justice. A not really satisfactory conclusion in large-scale proceedings with a multi-causal background can be observed again and again. As examples he named the Eschede trial for an ICE accident, the trial for the collapse of the ice rink in Bad Reichenhall or foreign court proceedings such as in Salzburg for the Kaprun 2 glacier cable car accident or the cable car accident in Cavalese, Italy.

Proposal from the federal and state commission

Another lesson from the Loveparade accident is: “Enlightenment should overcome the limits of criminal law,” said Lückemann. The legal commission set up by the NRW Ministry of Justice on the basis of a state parliament resolution therefore also recommends setting up a federal-state commission that takes into account the causes and factors of complex catastrophes beyond the criminal process.

more on the subject Loveparade: Experts for a later statute of limitations for large locations Vaccination debate becomes emotional: Young Greens want “freedom back” – Gysi says strictly “No” Maddalena Fingerle and the power of words

These could include organizational and personal conditions that would have favored an accident, or weaknesses in security systems. It makes sense to set up an expert database “for all conceivable accidents”. In the Love Parade process, the search for a suitable expert had delayed the process.

The experts also recommend that, in future, every public prosecutor’s office should provide suitably trained “victim prosecutors” for complex proceedings. For material compensation, the criminal courts should be able to award a minimum amount as damages, suggested Lückemann. “If the victim wants more, they have to take civil action. But we hear from Austria that victims are very often satisfied with this minimum amount.”

The 20-point paper by the Commission also includes: “Criticism of maneuvers must become a natural standard.” The judiciary should always process large-scale proceedings after they have been completed – if necessary with joint prosecutors and defense lawyers, said Lückemann. dpa