Ahmed Atef (Tunisia, Cairo)

The Tunisian judiciary is preparing to begin the trial of those accused of assassinating political opponents Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi, which lifts the cover and protection from a number of former leaders of the political scene who are members of the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, and unveils the desperate attempts to bury and distort the case.

The experts told Al-Ittihad that issuing a judicial ruling on this case may end the political controversy that has accompanied it over the past years, and that the ruling may open the file of political assassinations that Tunisians have long demanded to uncover the mystery about, and about those who are hatching secret plans against the country.

The Fifth Criminal Circuit, which specializes in terrorism cases at the Anti-Terrorism Judicial Pole in Tunis, has set next April 5 as the date for the start of the trial of the accused in the case of the assassination of Muhammad Al-Brahmi on July 25, 2013.

Tunisian political expert Faisal Al-Sharif considered that the trial of the perpetrators of the assassination crimes of Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi will begin without waiting for the parties that brought the case, which focused more on the political dimension of the two cases, noting that the perpetrators of the crime have been identified, and some of them will appear before the court, except The main dilemma when investigating lies in the people who planned and gave orders for the assassination.

Al-Sherif told Al-Ittihad: “While the defense team for Belaid and Brahmi focuses on the pivotal role of the Ennahda Brotherhood movement that was ruling the country at the time and during which the two assassinations took place, by not providing the necessary protection for the two important figures in the political scene and the responsibility of the Minister of the Interior, Ali Al-Arayedh, who accuses him of The parties that filed the case were negligent and perhaps provided the necessary conditions to carry out the criminal operation, despite the receipt of information from foreign intelligence agencies that an assassination operation was being prepared, but the Minister of the Interior at the time turned a blind eye to it.”

Al-Sherif pointed out that “the two files related to the assassination were followed up by Al-Bashir Al-Akrami, who is accused by the committee formed to defend the two individuals of tampering with the file, concealing the facts, and not investigating people connected to the matter, while stipulating that this judge was appointed by the Ennahda movement and did everything in his power to obscure the matter.” The features of the crime and the acquittal of the movement, led by Rashid Ghannouchi, whom the committee considers to be the main perpetrator, and who gave the orders for the assassination.”

In turn, Tunisian political researcher, Munther Thabet, explained that the assassination file is organically linked to the terrorism file in general, especially in a phase dominated by terrorist operations in mountainous areas, and some in urban areas, and this file is integrated and intertwined, and its elements cannot be separated, especially since local tools have been used. Proving it, and it is inseparable from international plans aimed at making the “Brotherhood” ideology prevail in Tunisia.

Thabet added in statements to Al-Ittihad that “international plans have military arms that stormed Tunisia on the night of the fall of the regime of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, and they were behind a number of sabotage and terrorist acts,” noting “the presence of a general climate in addition to the presence of local tools.” Which helped lead to political violence that took a number of forms, including the political leadership, but in all cases the Arab Spring scenario must be essentially an external scenario that was exported to Tunisia with the complicity of internal parties.”