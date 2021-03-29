Cheers of joy and expressions of thanks, dominated the scene in the Egyptian Suez Canal, after the success in the successful start of the floating of the delinquent Panamanian container ship EVER GIVEN after the ship responded to the tension and towing maneuvers that the authority has conducted since last Tuesday.

Experts and specialists in marine sciences confirmed that the floatation of the delinquent Panamanian container ship EVER GIVEN in the Suez Canal was done through parallel operations of dredging sand in the front stranded parts of the ship and with it tension and towing operations by 10 gigantic tugboats that worked from four different directions.

Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, announced, on Monday morning, that the EVER GIVEN Panamanian container ship had successfully floated after the ship’s response to tension and towing maneuvers, as the ship’s course was significantly modified by 80% and the stern of the ship was 102 meters away from 4 meters.

Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Al-Sadiq Habib, the former director of the Maritime College and the former head of the Port Said Ports Authority, confirmed that the efforts of the Suez Canal Authority succeeded after days of work to float the Panamanian ship again significantly, adding that this was thanks to the large dredging process with the tensile force of Before 10 gigantic locomotives.

He assured Al-Ittihad that the high tides were exploited according to certain times calculated in schedules by the engineers of the Suez Canal, in addition to that the dredging operations resulted in the removal of large quantities of sand also coinciding with the reduction of the ship’s load by withdrawing quantities of ballast water (water placed in Ship to help balance) and fuel is estimated at 9,000 tons.

Al-Sadiq mentioned that there are operations underway now to restore the ship’s balance and complete its float again due to a slight inclination and then move it to the lakes area, explaining that the propellers have not yet worked.

According to an official statement from the Suez Canal Authority, on Monday, the maneuvers are scheduled to resume again as the water level rises to its maximum height in the period from 11:30 a.m. to 2 meters, allowing the ship’s course to be completely modified to the midway.

Major General Raban Nabil Abdel Wahab, one of the heroes of the naval forces during the Egyptian and October wars, said that a specialized and selected group of the Egyptian naval forces had been used to study how to deal with such cases as well as the ship’s balance, explaining that over the past days, work was done on dredging accurately. It is not too random to counteract any imbalance the ship may experience or affect its hull.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the ship’s floatation took place through parallel dredging and tension operations through giant locomotives, including 9 Egyptian and one Dutch, indicating that the ship is scheduled to move to the lakes region and conduct full checks on it and inspect it for any cracks or problems in it before Sailing to its final destination.

Captain Abdel-Wahab confirmed that the preliminary information confirms the safety of the giant ship and the absence of any cracks in the front part of it, which was embedded in the sand, explaining that this does not prevent conducting inspections of the ship before sailing after completing the floatation operations completely.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority sent a message of reassurance to the international maritime community to resume navigation in the canal once the ship was fully floated soon and directed to wait in the Lakes region for its technical examination, praising the heroic men of the Suez Canal Authority who did this great work, appreciating their efforts during the past period. And to perform their national duty to the fullest, with full confidence in the completion of the work by 100%.