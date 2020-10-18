For the first time, employees of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention have found live coronavirus on frozen food packaging, reports RIA News…

As specified, they extracted it from a positive sample taken from the outer packaging of imported frozen cod. This happened during the epidemiological investigation of new cases of COVID-19 in Qingdao.

According to experts, these data prove that the coronavirus, under certain conditions, is able to survive on packaging for a long time, and contact with it can lead to infection.

In this regard, experts recommended that workers in the industry directly related to frozen products increase personal protective measures.

However, it is noted that there are currently no cases of coronavirus infection through food. The main routes of its transmission are airborne and contact.

We will remind, earlier coronavirus in China found on the packaging of imported shrimp.