Researchers found over 100 species of animals that had never been observed before off the coast of Chile. The team was extremely enthusiastic.

Valparaiso – An international group of scientists led by Dr. Javier Sellanes from the Católica des Norte University examined deep waters of up to 4,500 meters. There they came across an incredible discovery: they found more than

100 new animal species that live on seamounts off the coast of Chile – and have probably remained completely undiscovered until now.

The animals are said to be deep-sea corals, glass sponges, sea urchins, amphipods, lobsters and other species Schmidt Ocean Institute. Whether these are really undiscovered by science still needs to be clarified.

The research team explored the seamounts along the Nazca and Salas-y-Gómez Ridges to collect data to support an international high-seas marine protected area. This is an approximately 2,900 kilometer long underwater mountain range with over 200 seamounts. The area stretches from the coast of Chile to Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island. Each of the 200 seamounts is home to different ecosystems, many of which are said to be endangered, according to the institute's statement. This also includes thriving deep-sea coral reefs and sponge gardens.

To collect the data, the scientists used an underwater robot – this enabled them to penetrate areas up to a depth of 4,500 meters. Only with human divers these depths would not have been possible and the new animal species would have remained undiscovered. Another team of scientists discovered a “golden egg” on the ocean floor.

Mission on course for success: 53,000 square kilometers of seabed mapped and new seamount found

The discovery of probably completely new animal species was not the only success of the researchers. The team of scientists was also able to map almost 53,000 square kilometers of seafloor. One of the seamounts itself, located at a depth of almost 3,500 meters, was also explored for the first time. After completing the exploration, the team gave the seamount the unofficial name “Solito”.

The researchers are enthusiastic about the results and the extremely successful mission. “We far exceeded our expectations on this expedition. “One always expects to find new species in these remote and under-explored areas, but the amount we have found is staggering,” the team of researchers wrote Schmidt Ocean Institutes.

Further expeditions are already underway – novelty status is being checked

The second expedition is now underway, and the scientists hope to gain new insights. It could take a few more years until it is certain that the animal species found are actually new discoveries.

Meanwhile, other scientists are also celebrating great successes. At a depth of 8,300 meters, other researchers discovered an unknown fish. A relic from the deep sea was also found in China: a completely preserved dragon fossil allows an animation of an animal species from the Triassic period. (rd/jh)