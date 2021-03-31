The American authorities are in no hurry to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan, as they consider the preservation of the US military presence in the country strategically important to contain Russia and China. About this March 31 “RIA News” experts said.

“As part of the US strategy to deprive Russia and China of access to and control over energy markets, as well as to seek allies on Russia’s southern borders, it is likely that the United States is ready to cooperate with [движением] “Taliban” (banned in Russia), ”former Pentagon analyst, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski told the agency.

In her opinion, delaying the withdrawal of troops will enable Washington to put pressure on the Taliban (prohibited in the Russian Federation) and achieve these goals, and as a result of “supposedly non-military” negotiations, maintain its military presence in Afghanistan.

According to historian and political commentator Dan Lazar, many American politicians support the idea of ​​maintaining a military presence in Afghanistan in order to later use it to “destroy the unity of China.”

“America will lose an outpost in Central Asia, from where it can influence events with neighboring Xinjiang. This worries the CIA’s armchair strategists, since violating the integrity of China remains the ultimate goal of the United States, ”the expert told the agency.

Lazar also said that corruption is growing in Afghanistan thanks to the influx of American economic assistance, and years of military assistance have left Afghan forces in a worse state than under the USSR. Nevertheless, the consequences of a possible complete withdrawal of US troops remain alarming, the expert emphasized.

In his opinion, if the United States leaves, the Kabul government will collapse in the same way as in 1992.

In February 2020, at a ceremony in Qatar, the United States and the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) signed the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war, providing for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in 14 months and the beginning of an inter-Afghan dialogue after a prisoner exchange deal …

On March 17, 2021, US President Joe Biden announced that it would be difficult for the country to meet the agreed deadline and withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 1.