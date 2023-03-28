Izvestia: hackers can use stolen accounts of Russians for cyber fraud

Notifications with an authorization code when a user does not request access to an account in messengers may mean that hackers have intercepted access, about this scheme “Izvestia‘experts said.

Often, accounts stolen from Russians can later be used for cyber fraud. When gaining access to other people’s data in messengers, attackers can see the user’s correspondence, information from all channels, said cybersecurity expert Dmitry Ovchinnikov. Another specialist, Ekaterina Starostina, said that when accounts in messengers are stolen, attackers gain access to various user information. Especially dangerous is the theft of credit card data or bank account numbers.

“Account hacking in messenger accounts can occur through phishing attacks, social engineering or malware infection,” the source said.

Related materials:

Dmitry Ovchinnikov, in turn, noted that most account hijacking schemes consist of several elements. Most often, a familiar contact sends a link with a request to go to the site. The pretext can be winning money, an offer to participate in the vote, to take a thematic survey. The link leads to a phishing site, it will require authorization through one or another messenger.

Later, a code will be generated for the user. Attackers will ask you to enter under the guise of confirming actions – for example, voting, experts explained. As a result, the user, when performing all actions, may lose his account and provide hackers with access to all his data.

In the event that a hack still happened, then you need to try to log out of all sessions in the messenger settings. You need to change your password immediately, and then contact the support service of the messaging service provider and report the incident, Starostina advised.

Experts advised not to participate in dubious polls, voting. In general, when communicating in instant messengers, you should avoid clicking on suspicious links, especially those received from strangers.

Earlier, the technical director of IMBA IT, Marat Zalotdinov, said that flashing and installing unofficial smartphone software are common services provided by private services. The expert warned that these actions pose a danger to the smartphone and threaten data loss. With the help of spyware, scammers can steal photos, contacts, hack instant messengers and intercept messages.