A representative of Rosstat said that according to the results of the latest census, the number of people who did not answer the question about nationality has increased dramatically. 16.6 million people did not identify themselves with any nation, the same number ignored the question of their native language, and 5 million fewer people called themselves Russians than in 2010. Izvestia looked into what these data testify to, whether it is necessary to worry about national politics and what measures to take.

Chairman of the Committee on Nationalities Affairs Gennady Semigin, in an interview with Izvestia, suggested that the lack of data on nationality from 16 million people is due to organizational difficulties and the general information background during the census, which was carried out during a pandemic in conditions of deliberate restriction of contacts. According to the deputy, this speaks of the need to prevent a generation from growing up, “for which the significance of the family, its history and roots is being eroded.”

Vladimir Zorin, chairman of the commission of the RF Civic Chamber on the harmonization of interethnic and interreligious relations, emphasizes that the unwillingness of people to answer census questions is growing all over the world from year to year.

Noting the difficult conditions of the census, Rosstat also admits that the nature of the responses was also influenced by the fact that since the 2010 census the country has undergone serious changes in the way of life of different age, social, ethnic, linguistic and other groups.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

All our own: why 16 million Russians did not fill in the “nationality” column