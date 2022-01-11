Hard floor and damp

Before the confrontation, everyone expected an easy match for the desert warriors against Sierra Leone, but the latter knew how to defend his net for the ninety minutes, directing many difficult shots at the goal of Algerian goalkeeper Rais Ambouli.

Despite the Algerian team’s 66 percent possession of the ball, the ball did not threaten goalkeeper Mohamed Camara’s goal, except in rare cases.

According to official statistics, the Desert Warriors made 450 passes during the match.

Former international player Said Boutaleb described the result of the match as an important lesson for the Greens, noting that Algeria played under very difficult circumstances due to weather conditions and media pressure.

Boutaleb told Sky News Arabia that the Sierra Leone team also faced the same difficulties, but the Algerian players became more tired.

The temperature reached 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity exceeded eighty percent, amid a very difficult ground.

Boutaleb confirmed that Algeria faced great difficulties before playing the first match, and this is due to the circumstances of organizing the African Cup in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 2022.

Boutaleb said: “Algeria lost a battle and did not lose the war in this match,” noting that the Greens still have a long way to go, and today they have passed the most difficult test to adapt to the conditions of the championship.

Experts unanimously agree that this match is nothing but the most difficult test for the Greens, through which they will draw many lessons to be in harmony with the atmosphere of the CAN 2022, especially the climatic conditions and the field ground.

Four important opportunities missed

Former Algerian international player Reda Mitam believes that the desert warriors were very close to scoring during the second half, which reflects coach Jamal Belmadi’s tactical sense, who recalculated between the two halves.

Metam told Sky News Arabia: “Although the goals were not scored, the Greens had an opportunity to score at least four goals, including three good passes by Riyad Mahrez.”

with a sad past

Belmadi described the result of the match as “negative” and said after the end of the match: “We are not happy, and I bear the result.”

Belmadi confirmed that the opposing team was physically stronger, as it is accustomed to playing in these difficult climatic conditions that are dominated by heat and humidity, which enabled him to create many opportunities.

During the match, Belmadi seemed dissatisfied with the performance of the “warriors” on the field, especially when he noticed the loss of many opportunities, which prompted him to make three changes to strengthen the offensive line.

Belmadi made 3 changes, the last of which was the entry of striker Said Ben Rahma in the place of midfielder Anis Ben Qibla, in the 84th minute.

Algerian sports analyst Necmettin Sidi Othman said that Belmadi made a mistake in choosing some players in the starting lineup and choosing the tactical drawing as well.

Najm Al-Din said on his Facebook page: “Bilmadi, the team was liberated only with the triple change that was brought about by the entry of Ben Rahma, Ben Dabka and Bounedjah, while the lack of balance was clear in the first stage, we made us play the first stage in a way of defense – attack.”

For his part, Algerian coach Mourad Belmahi said that today’s draw is a normal thing and happens to any team, whatever its level, and asks in this regard: “Was Qatar the best station to prepare for the game? The arrival of the mission two days before the first match, is it considered?”

Belmahi said: “Away from Mahrez’s delay and away from the injustice of FIFA, where is the principle of adaptation from our team? Questions that experts in physical preparation and training in general know the answer to.”

Al-Najia The Greens scored one point, which made them continue the “undefeated” streak they achieved since 2018 to the present day, which reached 35 unbeaten matches, awaiting the confrontation against Equatorial Guinea on January 16th.