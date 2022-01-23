Very popular in gyms, food supplements promise to improve performance in training and bring more effective results. But without professional monitoring and without following the manufacturer’s usage guidelines, the risks can be many. THE Brazil Agency spoke with cardiologist Rica Buchler, director of cardiac rehabilitation at Instituto Dante Pazzanese, and with nutritionist Priscila Moreira, who is a member of the Regional Council of Nutritionists in São Paulo. They provide guidance on healthy and safe ways to improve fitness.

“He [suplemento] has a very wide range of variation and many are sold on the internet without clinical control. We see cases of arrhythmias and heart problems from supplements. I’m very afraid. Pre-workout supplements are misguided for the caffeine content they can have. You have to be careful, even following the manufacturer’s rules”, warns the cardiologist.

Priscila does not rule out the use of supplements, as long as it is done with professional monitoring. She points out that it is essential to observe the food routine when considering a supplement. “It serves as an ergogenic resource, that is, something that will help improve your performance, your performance, in exercise or a resource to complement what is lacking”, she explains. The nutritionist believes that individualized assessment allows for healthy consumption.

The nutritionist, who specializes in cardiology, has the same concern about supplements that contain caffeine. “A healthy adult can consume up to 400 mg of caffeine a day, but how do I know that this adult is really healthy? Only after cardiological evaluation, and not all sports practitioners look for a cardiologist”, she laments. In this sense, her recommendation is, a priori, to opt for products that do not have this component.

Rica recalls that this period requires even greater attention, as we can see the return of many people to training after some time of sedentary lifestyle due to social distance due to the pandemic. “It’s like forcing a low-fuel car to go uphill,” she compares. She adds that fitness, conditioning and muscle gain all require constant work. “Excess of caffeine can lead to a harmful effect on the heart because it is stimulating the muscles that are not prepared”, she guides.

Complement

The doctor explains that the formulas of the products are varied and range from “caffeine [com doses elevadas] even substances that increase body heat.” She adds that products such as Whey Protein do not fit into this list. “It is a protein replacement that can be added to the routine of people who do physical activity, in a diluted form”, she points out, adding, however, that a balanced diet can already provide the necessary proteins. The cardiologist also emphasizes the need for professional follow-up.

For Priscila, the use of these substances that can be considered complementary, as they are already produced by the body, can also pose a risk to health if consumed in excess. “It’s no use an individual not having an adequate daily protein consumption and just using the supplement. It is a complement for this consumption to be increased in view of the objective he has with training. There is a risk of consumption if the individual already has, for example, a high consumption of proteins throughout the day and he consumes a protein supplement. There is a risk of overloading, for example, his kidney function”, she points out, stressing the need for a prior nutritional assessment.

Challenge on TikTok

On social media, using undiluted supplements has become a challenge among some TikTok users. The practice is more common outside Brazil, but it is possible to access videos that show people ingesting the powdered product and who then experience hand tremors, caused by the product. “There is no lack of examples in the media of people who have a young heart attack or who have problems at the gym, such as arrhythmias, and sometimes death. It’s very risky,” he warns.

The cardiologist explains that, even taking the same amount that, according to the recommendation, should have been diluted, there is a lot of difference to the body’s absorption surface. “If you dilute it in water, the supplement will be evenly absorbed into the stomach wall.”

She adds that even the products she considers the safest can cause an organ overload. “By taking the powder, it will be in pure form, much more potent. Even in the case of Whey, for example, even without caffeine, if taken in this way, who purifies all this – excess protein, who eliminates – is creatine, it is the kidney, and the organ has a limit to filter it”, she explains.

Priscila adds that undiluted consumption, especially of products that contain caffeine, can cause dehydration due to their diuretic effect. “It is expected that, for the beginning of the training, we have a water consumption of at least around 250 to 500 ml, depending on the size of the individual’s weight”, she guides.

And dehydration also carries risks to heart health. “When I consume a supplement that has actives that accelerate diuresis or actives that even make the person sweat more, and without the consumption of water, they may even have problems related to heart function, with the increase in heart rate, as a result of dehydration. We call it hyponatremia,” she explains.

