Experts told how fraudsters obtain personal data of Russians. RIA News.

Thus, according to Sergey Golovanov, a leading expert at Kaspersky Lab, often a person himself shares personal information on social networks, and personal information also leaves through data leakage even from large companies.

Fraudsters are also trying to get hold of information about bank details, so under no circumstances should you disclose your card details or other confidential information to anyone, Golovanov stressed.

Anastasia Barinova, deputy head of the Group-IB computer forensics laboratory, in turn, explained that fraudsters can get access to the personal data of the company’s clients through their “own person” inside, as the attackers are actively looking for insiders, including in banks, financial organizations, insurance companies …

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation warned that cases of fraud with the substitution of a telephone number have become more frequent in Russia.