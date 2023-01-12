The norm, which will allow the client, when applying for a loan, to choose the method of paying for insurance – at the expense of his own or credit funds – will not be superfluous and will provide additional opportunities for protecting consumer rights, Denis Novak, Financial Ombudsman, believes. He told Izvestia about this on January 12, commenting on the initiative to ban banks from including insurance in the body of a consumer loan without an alternative payment method.

Earlier in the day edition “Kommersant” wrote that consumer advocates have proposed a ban on banks preventing consumers from choosing how to purchase an insurance product using their own funds or loans.

“The implementation of such an idea will help narrow the opportunities for unfair imposition of services, but it will not completely eliminate this practice,” Novak said.

He explained that there is still a possibility of dishonest behavior, when, for example, the possibility of choosing a payment method is formally indicated in small print in the contract, but the consumer is not properly informed, and he himself does not notice it.

The financial ombudsman expressed the opinion that the development of such a norm should be accompanied by a discussion of issues on amendments to other provisions of regulatory legal acts relating to the procedure for granting consumer credit.

Novak noted that the inclusion of the amount of the insurance premium in the body of the loan affects the total cost of the loan, since with an increase in the body of the loan, the amount of interest paid for the use of credit funds also increases.

“In turn, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service, this is one of the additional grounds for recognizing an insurance contract as a security one, which, in the event of early repayment of the loan, gives the right to return the unused part of the insurance premium,” he specified.

The problem of imposing additional services is one of the most common, Novak added. Thus, in 2022, according to preliminary information, the number of applications to the Financial Ombudsman Service regarding the imposition of insurance services on consumer credit increased by 3.6 times compared to 2021. But throughout the past year, there were no surges in the number of such appeals. In the second half of 2022, their number decreased by about 15% compared to the first half of the year.

Financial consultant Tatyana Volkova noted that the banking sector earns most of its profits from related services, including the sale of various types of insurance. According to her, a consumer may be interested in an attractive consumer credit rate, without going into details, apply for a loan, and face an increase in the cost of a loan due to mortgaged insurance.

“She (the initiative. – Ed.) Would allow consumers to choose and save. So, if we consider the possibility of buying an alternative policy when applying for the same mortgage, its price compared to the offer of the bank issuing a mortgage loan can be almost three times less,” Volkova said.

According to Andrey Sirotkin, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking at the Synergy University, this initiative is relevant, because misseling (unscrupulous practice in the field of finance) requires close attention from the Central Bank (CB).

“On the other hand, banks that include insurance in the body of the loan, thereby trying to minimize their risks associated, in particular, with the insolvency of the borrower for one reason or another. <...> The decision of the Central Bank to cancel the possibility to include insurance in the loan agreement may lead to a decrease in lending volumes and, accordingly, to a decrease in the approval of loan applications, ”the expert drew attention.

At the same time, Stanislav Bovt, financial analyst of the CMS group of companies, expressed the opinion that the borrower should have an alternative where to insure his life, and interest should not be charged on the amount of insurance.

“Of course, this will affect the interest on loans – for those insured by “foreign” insurers, it will be higher. On the other hand, if such a law is adopted, competition among insurance companies will increase significantly,” the analyst concluded.

On December 27, the Central Bank proposed to introduce a new category of consumer loans for borrowers with a financial situation below the average.