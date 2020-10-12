Experts assessed a study by British scientists that a few more symptoms may indicate a person is infected with a coronavirus infection. Writes about this RBC.

Infectious disease doctor Valery Beznosenko noted that all variants of the skin manifestations of COVID-19 were described back in the spring. “If I’m not mistaken, these features are in the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Health, even in the seventh version,” he said.

Anatoly Altstein, a virologist at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, emphasized that over the nine months of the existence of a new coronavirus, it is “quite difficult” to “discover” new symptoms of infection. “This is of interest, here we can talk about new variants of the virus,” he added.

Earlier, British scientists called the new symptoms of coronavirus infection. Among them: muscle pain, fatigue and blisters on the legs. Experts emphasized that the manifestation of symptoms depends on the age of the infected and the characteristics of the organisms. The UK Department of Health has decided not to include the newly discovered signs of infection on the COVID-19 indicator list so as not to overwhelm testing centers.