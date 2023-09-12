Izvestia: restricting transfers of rubles abroad is an atypical practice

Restrictions on ruble transfers abroad are an atypical practice for currency regulation and currency control. About it told Head of the Russian Center for Competence and Analysis of OECD Standards RANEPA Antonina Levashenko in a conversation with Izvestia.

The specialist recalled that there are already restrictions on transfers to accounts in foreign banks for citizens and resident individuals from friendly countries in the amount of over $1 million, bans on transfers for non-resident individuals from unfriendly countries who do not work in Russia, and so on.

Levashenko said that, most likely, restrictions on ruble transfers will not work to strengthen confidence in the national currency.

Earlier, President and Chairman of the Board of VTB Andrei Kostin proposed limiting Russians’ transfers in rubles abroad to support the national currency.