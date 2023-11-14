A two-fold increase in the excise tax rate on liquids for electronic nicotine delivery systems will make the legal market uncompetitive, says Vladlen Maksimov, vice-president of Opora Russia, president of the small-format trade association. He commented on amendments to the Tax Code, which are currently under consideration in the State Duma.

According to experts, if they are adopted, up to 95% of the market could go into the shadows.

The head of the all-Russian movement “Made in Russia,” Mikhail Sadchenkov, in turn, noted that “the proposed solution entails a number of negative consequences for the safety-sensitive and strictly legal market for nicotine-containing products.”

Sadchenkov wrote an appeal to the State Duma Committee on Taxes and Duties, in which he noted that a similar situation had arisen with the government decree adopted (dated October 17 this year) on changes to the rules for collecting recycling fees for imported cars.

Nevertheless, Maksimov admitted that the state had taken a whole package of measures that “regulated the market” of nicotine-containing products. As a result, he said, transparent circulation of these products was guaranteed and an increase in tax revenues was ensured.

On November 9, the State Duma adopted in the second reading bill, providing, among other things, for an increase in the excise tax on liquids for electronic nicotine delivery systems. If in 2023 the rate was raised to 20 rubles per 1 ml of liquid, then, according to the new document, in 2024 it should increase to 42 rubles, in 2025 – to 44 rubles, and in 2026 – to 46 rubles per 1 ml.

According to experts, on average, the cost of disposable vapes, if the bill is adopted, will double from the beginning of next year; The gap in value between counterfeit goods and devices marked with the Honest Sign system will also double.