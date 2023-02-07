The size of the federal budget deficit in 2023 can either be more than the planned level of 2.9 trillion rubles, or deviate from it downwards, Vladimir Evstifeev, head of the analytical department of Zenit Bank, believes. He told Izvestia about this on February 7.

“It is difficult to judge by the deviations of budget revenues and expenditures from planned indicators for one calendar month. The new deadlines for paying tax payments somewhat distort the statistics of January revenues, some of them will be transferred to February data. Thus, the size of the deficit in the current year can either be more than the planned level, or deviate from it downwards,” the analyst said.

According to him, much depends on the ability to increase the supply of oil and petroleum products to the East as part of the adaptation of the Russian economy to Western restrictions.

At the same time, he stressed that the country’s financial system has accumulated enough sources to cover the budget deficit at the level of planned indicators.

“In addition to the funds of the National Wealth Fund (National Wealth Fund. – Ed.), both an increase in domestic borrowing and, for example, access to the capital markets of friendly countries can be used as a cover for the shortage. Direct money emission in the current situation is excluded, since it will affect the monetary factors of inflation and will require a significant tightening of the monetary policy of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation,” Evstifeev explained.

At the same time, Yury Tulinov, Senior Vice President of the Office of Market Research and Strategy of Rosbank, commenting on the preliminary estimate of the budget deficit by the Ministry of Finance in January 2023, drew attention to the fact that the deficit in that month was probably financed from the remaining ruble liquidity at the disposal of Ministry of Finance.

“With 1.8 trillion rubles, the monthly deficit in the placement of new OFZs (federal loan bonds. – Ed.) amounted to“ only ”210 billion rubles (auction proceeds), and spending from the NWF – 38.5 billion rubles. This idea is confirmed by the fact that the Federal Treasury has smoothly moved to a net withdrawal of liquidity through depo / repo operations with banks,” the expert said.

Tulinov also noted that the Ministry of Finance has two key sources – the issuance of new OFZs and the spending of the NWF.

“At the same time, according to the paradigm that the Ministry of Finance has repeatedly voiced at the end of 2022, the use of the first source is a priority. The FNB, among other things, had 307.4 billion yuan (i.e. 3.2 trillion rubles) and 551.3 tons of gold (i.e. 2.4 trillion rubles) as of February 1. This “cushion” of liquid assets is quite sufficient, given that the Ministry of Finance has the opportunity, if necessary, to sharply and quickly increase the issuance of OFZs. In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, the department collected 3.0 trillion rubles at primary OFZ auctions. revenue,” he concluded.

On the eve of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced that the federal budget deficit, according to the preliminary estimate of the ministry, will amount to 1.76 trillion rubles. The volume of federal budget revenues in January 2023 amounted to 1.356 trillion rubles, the volume of expenditures, according to preliminary data, was 3.117 trillion rubles.

In November 2022, the State Duma approved the federal budget of Russia for 2023-2025, which provides for a gradual reduction in the budget deficit from 2 to 0.7% of GDP.