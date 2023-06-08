Experts estimated overpayments to sleep deprived Russians at 3.5 trillion rubles a year

Overpayments for the inefficiency of sleep-deprived company employees amount to 3.5 trillion rubles a year in Russia. At the same time, almost half of working citizens admitted to lack of sleep, according to a study by the NAFI Analytical Center. RBC.

“The decrease in work efficiency on days when the employee did not get enough sleep leads to a decrease in labor productivity, which means that the employer overpays the employee these days,” the experts noted.

Thus, overpayments average 291 billion rubles a month, or 3.5 trillion rubles a year. At the same time, the amount turned out to be almost 100 billion rubles a month more than in 2019, the NAFI stressed.

On average, Russians experience sleep deprivation four days a week. And about the lack of sleep, according to the study, said 48 percent of respondents.

Most sleep deprived are Russians aged 35 to 44, 59 percent of them. At the same time, among the sleep-deprived respondents, there were more women than men (58 percent).

Earlier, experts said that currently Russia is not ready to switch to a four-day work week. According to experts, this is hindered by serious problems with the structure of the workforce.

To reduce the working week by 20 percent and maintain the level of wages at the same time, a proportional increase in the productivity of all employees at once is required, the experts explained.