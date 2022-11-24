“Vaccination is the main tool for preventing the disease and its complications“. Like this Alessandro Rossi, manager of the infectious diseases area Simg on the occasion of the talk show ‘Herpes Zoster and relationship with other pathologies: a universe to explore‘, promoted within the 39th National Congress of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg), underway in Florence.

Herpes Zoster, also known as shingles, is a highly disabling and painful disease that has a significant impact on the population, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. The numbers speak of 6-7 cases per year for every thousand people. However, if the target refers to the elderly and immunocompromised, the numbers increase considerably. Therefore, vaccination is essential as Rossi recalls: “Herpes Zoster greatly disturbs the quality of life and requires costs for visits and hospitalizations. The vaccinations and vaccines that we have available today intervene with an extraordinarily high efficacy that exceeds 90%. Furthermore, they have a persistent efficacy tested for at least ten years”, concludes the expert.

By intervening in the debate, Francesco Lapi, research director health search Simghighlighted the correlation between Covid-19 and the risk of developing Herpes Zoster: “We conducted a survey using our own data and saw that there is a 40% increased risk of contracting shingles in people who have had Covid. This is in line with the biological plausibility previously demonstrated with other viral pathologies that have favored the occurrence of herpetic disease. Furthermore, the correlation between herpes zoster and stroke, both ischemic and haemorrhagic, has been confirmed. This research information helps to promote, even with scientific evidence, anti-Zoster vaccination coverage ” concludes.