The session “Post-crisis: Rebuilding for Energy Security and Climate Action” within the World Energy Forum at the World Government Summit 2022 witnessed discussions about the importance of adopting a policy of diversifying sources of energy supply and overcoming the challenges of financing energy projects with investors, with Focusing on the importance of anticipating and preparing for risks, rather than focusing on responding to them, and the speakers emphasized that energy security is more important than reducing the carbon footprint.

The former UK Energy Minister, Charles Hendry, said: “In Europe, as long as we depend directly on one source of energy, we must take care of the diversification policy in our markets, and therefore energy security is more important than reducing the carbon footprint, and without it there is no savings in cheap energy.” He pointed out that Europe learned a harsh lesson from the current situation.

The Secretary-General of the International Energy Forum, Joseph McMonigle, spoke of the need to activate investments in order to prevent a sharp rise in prices and to ensure the continuation of the appropriate supply of energy, and to keep prices stable.

The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Neil Chatterjee, stressed the need to manage the energy transition while maintaining the reliability of the grid for electric lines, on which international dependence is increasing without being accompanied by an increase in investment spending to develop it.

The global head of the energy sector at KPMG, Regina Mayor, touched on the importance of dealing with climate change and the countries that contribute negatively to it, and it is important to work to reduce the cost of the carbon footprint.



