“Promoting physical activity for women who have undergone breast surgery can become a model” to be disseminated “because, undoubtedly, there will be advantages in terms of improving their cardiovascular capabilities. But these are also moments of prevention, especially for edema of the upper limb on the side of the operated breast. We must do everything to ensure that it is spread as widely as possible. In our center we are working on the promotion of women’s well-being in terms of prevention of weight gain, with nutritional visits and appropriate dietary regimes, but also of recreational and motor activities – like this beautiful initiative – and the psycho-physical well-being of the operated woman of breast cancer, also in aesthetic terms”. Davide Pastorelli, director of the Oncology UOC of the Pederzoli hospital in Peschiera del Garda (Verona), said this on Saturday, on the occasion of the Venetian stage of the CardioBreast Dragon Boat Festival, a sporting event of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Research (INRC) and of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation (Fidb) to raise awareness among the general public on the importance of primary cardiovascular prevention and to explain the benefits of a sport like Dragon Boat, also for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

“As always – adds Antonio De Lucia, psychologist and president of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation – when we work with women who have undergone breast cancer surgery, we have an incredible level of energy and participation. This is a truly growing sport – unfortunately since on one side, but fortunately on the other – because these women, instead of locking themselves inside the house, feeling depressed, regain the joy of living, the energy, of confronting themselves and others. We saw two crews (Pink Darsena del Garda di Bardolino and Peschiera Rowing Association ed.), forty women – continues De Lucia – who competed not so much in a race, but in demonstrating how good sport is for the body and the spirit, precisely in the week in which sport is been included in the Constitution. Today we feel within not only the Constitution but the essence of the value of sport. Events like these are welcome. Wherever we go, there is always joy and the desire to live and express ourselves.”

Aerobic activities such as Dragon Boat, “low intensity and long lasting – underlines Cristina Bolsi of the Italian Heart Foundation – are particularly suitable for improving cardiac function. It was truly an appropriate choice to combine cardio wellness and prevention with an amateur sporting activity, very pleasant, but good for the heart. World Heart Day – recalls Bolsi – is celebrated all over the world on 29 September” and this is the best opportunity “to talk about lifestyles, prevention” and adherence to therapies. “You can live well – concludes the expert – following treatment, even with a serious pathology”.

As part of the event, the truck sent by the INRC carried out more than 50 free cardiological screenings. The Venetian stage is the second of the 4 planned by the initiative carried out thanks to the collaboration of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation, the participation of the Italian Heart Foundation (Fipc) and Onco Beauty Onlus, the patronage of the National Association of Breast Operated Women (Andos ) and the Italian League for the fight against tumors (Lilt), with the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italia. Upcoming events: 8 October in Tuscany, at the Stagno Collesalvetti (Livorno) and 14 October in Puglia, at the Waterfront San Girolamo in Bari.