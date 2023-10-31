The dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange dropped to 92 rubles for the first time since August 2, follows from data on website trading platform on October 31. Leading analyst at Otkritie Investments Andrei Kochetkov told Izvestia that there is a tendency for the Russian currency to strengthen, and in the near future the American currency may trade in the range of 85–90 rubles per dollar.

According to Moscow Exchange, by 11:51 the dollar reached the level of 91.7 rubles. Back on October 23, the American currency was worth 94.4 rubles.

“The main events for the Russian currency in October were the decree on the mandatory sale of currency by exporters, although its content remains unclear, as well as the increase in the rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to 15%. Thanks to these changes, we can observe the formation of a medium-term trend towards the strengthening of the Russian currency, which has a chance to enter the range of 85–90 [рублей] per dollar, or even to more economically justified values ​​of 80–85 [рублей] per dollar,” the expert said.

The analyst explained that the mandatory sale of currency creates the necessary supply in the market, and a high rate reduces the motivation to buy currency in favor of purchasing debt instruments, such as, for example, federal loan bonds.

“Accordingly, the current values ​​should be considered as intermediate, and the real goals have not yet been achieved,” Kochetkov emphasized.

In turn, Mikhail Zeltser, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, also added high energy prices, a narrow spread of the Russian mixture with standards, and the normalization of the trade balance to the factors supporting the national currency exchange rate.

“The dollar may move towards 90 rubles by the end of autumn, the euro – towards 95 [рублей]yuan – by 12 [рублей]“, the expert concluded.

Earlier, on October 24, Digital Broker analyst Daniil Bolotskikh told Izvestia that a new round of ruble weakening is not expected until the end of 2023.

On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, called the situation with the ruble exchange rate manageable and said that he does not see insurmountable difficulties with the national currency.