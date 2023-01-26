Home page politics

Chairwoman of the Defense Committee of the Bundestag: Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. © Fabian Sommer/dpa/archive image

After the tank deal, Russia made threats of nuclear war. But experts believe the cost of using nuclear weapons would be far too high for the Kremlin.

Berlin – Germany will now deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv after all – and approve corresponding requests from partner countries. The USA also want to support the attacked country with their tanks. “This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in close international coordination,” said Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, January 25, in Berlin. Scholz had previously warned several times that Russia could escalate the war into a nuclear war. Right?

In any case, after the announcement of the tank delivery, Russia immediately issued new threats. Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, sees the promise of tanks as a “nuclear provocation”. The tanks were armed with nuclear projectiles – a claim for which Gavrilov was unable to provide any evidence.

Ukraine war: Experts consider nuclear war unlikely

But how realistic are nuclear threats from Russia really? Liviu Horovitz, researcher at the Security Policy Research Group, considers such a scenario to be “extremely unlikely”. “The fact that Moscow has tried to use its rhetoric to deter the supply of tanks to Ukraine is not surprising, but fits in well with the previous pattern,” he said merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Various voices from Russia had warned of the consequences of the German decisions. But not at the highest level. It therefore makes no sense for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In addition, the costs of an operation are enormous, according to Horovitz.

Strack-Zimmermann on the danger of nuclear war: “A tank is not a nuclear provocation”

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the FDP’s military expert, also believes a nuclear war is unlikely. “A tank is not a nuclear provocation. The situation and international law are clear. We must not bow to the Russian narrative. You shouldn’t suddenly go into shock if someone puts that in your mouth. Vladimir Putin has been trying to do this since February 24 (2022),” Strack-Zimmermann said merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

She does not expect that the Kremlin will not escalate further. "With the use of nuclear weapons, Vladimir Putin would not only endanger his own country, he would also affect the countries bordering NATO. Such a nuclear strike cannot be contained. That's why I'm assuming that he doesn't dare," says Strack-Zimmermann.